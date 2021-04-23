The film Van Rakshak directed by Pawan Kumar Sharma and starring actors like Yashpal Sharma, Aditya Shrivastava, Rajesh Jais, Falak Khan and Dhirendra Thakur among others, is inspired by a true incident in the forest of Himachal Pradesh.

A still from the movie Van Rakshak

On talking about the whole concept of the film, director Pawan Kumar says, "The film awakens the humans to their responsibility towards Mother Nature. Human beings are busy exploring life on other planets but ignoring the one they live in. The major concern and conflict of the story are development at the cost of nature. The story brings forth the problems of deforestation, especially in the mountains, and underscores the need for balance between infrastructural development and conservation of nature".

Sharma lets us know that the film is based on a true incident that would inspire every individual and force people to act on their own and put in their effort to preserve and conserve nature. "There have been many cases where forest guards have been killed brutally. Hence we thought of making something on this subject. We went to the jungles of Himachal for research where we heard some real incidents and we scripted our story around such incidents. The subject is really different. The song and the characters will give you the vibe of Himachal," he adds.