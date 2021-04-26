This year's Oscar for Original Screenplay was won by Promising Young Woman, while Adapted Screenplay was awarded to The Father.

Promising Young Woman, written and directed by Emerald Fennell, tells the story of a woman who seeks to avenge the death of her best friend, who was a victim of rape. The comedy thriller had earlier won the BAFTA this year for Best Original Screenplay. The Father, starring Anthony Hopkins, co-written and directed by Florian Zeller, is about an old man who has to deal with his progressing memory loss. The film had won a BAFTA for the Best Adapted Screenplay. Florian Zeller, in his winning speech said, "Until someone comes and proves that it was not possible, potentially it is."

Both the films have created quite a buzz internationally by winning multiple awards for their screenplay.



The other films nominated in both these categories were:



Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, and Nina Pedrad

The Father - Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Nomadland - Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami… - Screenplay by Kemp Powers

The White Tiger - Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani



Writing (Original Screenplay)

Judas and the Black Messiah - Screenplay by Will Berson and Shaka King; Story by Will Berson and Shaka King and Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas

Minari - Written by Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman - Written by Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal - Screenplay by Darius Marder and Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder and Derek Cianfrance

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Written by Aaron Sorkin