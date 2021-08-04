Here’s how Sundance Film Festival plans to return in 2022

For its 2022 run, Sundance Film Festival is planning a hybrid approach, that has been adopted by most award shows and film fests over the world. The festival that commences annually in Utah will reportedly be held between January 20-30 and will register both in-person attendances and virtual appearances. The festival has also released a mandate which requires people attending the festival or Sundance-affiliated events to have received the COVID-19 vaccine. That means everyone from volunteers to filmmakers and pass holders will need to show proof of vaccination to attend.

"As part of our commitment to this community, we will be requiring all participants attending the festival, or Sundance-affiliated events, in-person in Utah to be fully vaccinated,” festival director Tabitha Jackson said recently. The festival was forced online this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic but managed a successful run and even held premieres for noteworthy outings like Judas and the Black Messiah, How It Ends and Eight For Silver.

Festival director Tabitha Jackson just unveiled the policies in place for Sundance 2022

"We will share our full details and processes for health precautions closer to the festival, including theatre capacity along with information on mask-wearing. We will continue to assess other elements of health and safety protocols regularly and in accordance with best practices,” Jackson added.

Venice Film Festival has released a similar directive that requires attendees and festival workers to show an official vaccination certificate if they plan on attending the event that’s returning on September 1. Toronto and New York Film Festivals are reportedly set to reveal their plans soon