Priya Prakash Varrier opts for chic off-duty looks on her Russian vacation

Priya Prakash Varrier took some time out for herself after she concluded the month-long shoot of her upcoming film Love Hackers in Russia. The crime thriller directed by Mayank Prakash Srivastava explores cybercrime and will star Priya in the role of a victim who falls prey to web criminals. But as of now the actor is spending some me-time in the stunning city of Moscow and has been posting pictures and videos from her Russian holiday where she's been hanging out with friends.

The actor's vacation wardrobe featured low-key but fun pieces

"Vacations are bliss after long hard work. It's an amazing destination to go to. I really enjoy such vacations. It was a wonderful experience shooting Love Hackers, the shooting environment was very cool. Though we were shooting in midst of Covid, there were challenges for the crew as well as for the artists, but a continuous zeal for work and the excitement of the story kept us moving (sic)," she shared.

Priya also shared a reel showing off her vacation wardrobe which comprised fun crop tops, denim cut-offs and even bucket hats! The actor even shared a dance video on Instagram where she's seen grooving to a song along with her pals at the Red Square of St. Petersburgh. The actor has two more films scheduled for release this year, a Kannada film titled Vishnu Priya and Bollywood suspense thriller Sridevi Bungalow.