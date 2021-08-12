Instagram issues apology to Pedro Almodovar for taking down his film’s poster

Instagram has issued an apology to Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar for removing the poster of his upcoming movie Madres Paralelas from its platform because it showed a female nipple. Instagram's parent company Facebook said that several images of the poster for Madres Paralelas were removed for breaking ‘rules against nudity’ after they were uploaded on Monday.

Facebook and Instagram's long-standing rules about the visibility of female nipples have often received backlash from models, actors, creatives, especially because the ban does not extend to male bodies. "We do, however, make exceptions to allow nudity in certain circumstances, which includes when there’s clear artistic context. We’ve therefore restored posts sharing the Almodóvar movie poster to Instagram, and we’re really sorry for any confusion caused,” the company said in its statement.

Javier Jaen shared Facebook's response on Instagram

The poster's designer Javier Jaén revealed recently that he had predicted that his design could have a difficult time staying on certain social networks but stuck to his vision after receiving Almodóvar’s approval. “He told me that he had made films with posters his whole life, long before Instagram, and he would keep doing so after Instagram, too,” Jaén said.

Madres Paralelas stars Penelope Cruz and tells the story of two mothers who gave birth on the same day. The film is scheduled to open the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in September. Jaén also shared that he has received overwhelming support from fans as thousands of people had reposted the film’s poster on Instagram. The designer lashed out against the social media giant’s controversial censorship of female bodies.

“A company like Instagram tells me my work is dangerous, that people shouldn't see it, that it's pornographic. How many people are they telling that their body is bad, that their body is dangerous? They say their technology can't differentiate the context. I don't care. Change your technology then,” the designer said.