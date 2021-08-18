Konkana Sen Sharma-starrer medical drama, Mumbai Diaries 26/11, to release on September 9

Multi-starrer series Mumbai Diaries 26/11, led by Konkana Sen Sharma, will drop on September 9. The Nikhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves directed Amazon original series is a medical drama set in the year 2008 when the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks took place.

Konkana and the other stars shared the poster of the series on their social media pages with the caption: “This is a story of the heroes in white, who stayed united and courageous, to save lives!"

The edge-of-the-seat thriller also stars Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande, and Prakash Belawadi, and they will all bring alive the horrors that unfolded in the emergency room of a government hospital. For the first time, the series will showcase the challenges faced by the medical staff at the hospital as well as other first responders across the city of Mumbai in dealing with a crisis of immense magnitude.

