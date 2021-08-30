Kristen Stewart looks enchantingly similar to Princess Diana in the trailer for biographical drama Spencer

Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart looks every inch like royalty as she channels Princess Diana in the first trailer for Spencer, an upcoming biographical drama about the beloved royal.

Directed by 'Jackie' filmmaker Pablo Larrain, Spencer is set in 1991 and takes place over the Christmas holiday as Diana (born Diana Frances Spencer) grapples with the decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

Watch the trailer here:

Despite the minimal dialogue, the teaser shares a sneak-peek into the grand life at the Queen's Sandringham Estate, one that includes lavish meals and stunning attire.

In the trailer, we see Kristen Stewart’s character dressed to the nines at all times, and becoming increasingly emotional as she grapples with rumours of affairs and evades ruthless paparazzi.

At one point in the trailer, actress Sally Hawkins, who plays an undisclosed role that appears to be a confidant to the Princess of Wales, tells Kristen’s character: “They know everything,” to which Diana responds, “They don’t.”

Kristen looks convincingly similar to Princess Diana in the clip. However, fans are now looking forward to witnessing how the actress pulled off the British accent.

According to reports, English actor Jack Farthing will play the heir apparent to the British throne. The cast also includes Olga Hellsing as Sarah, Duchess of York; Amy Manson as Anne Boleyn and Niklas Kohrt as Prince Andrew.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight wrote the screenplay for Spencer, which is scheduled for release on November 5.

*Edited from an IANS report