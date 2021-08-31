Deepika Padukone goes global again, to star in an international cross-cultural romantic comedy

Deepika Padukone is all set to star in an international cross-culture romantic comedy. The yet-untitled film will be centred around the actress, who is also producing the film.

Here's a piece of big news for Deepika Padukone's fans out there! The actress is all set to star in an international cross-culture romantic comedy. The yet-untitled film will be centred around Deepika, who is also producing the film under Ka Productions banner.



The announcement was made today by Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation.

Fogelson said: "There is a reason Deepika is one of the biggest global stars to come from India. She is enormously talented with an infectious personality and her profile continues to grow as an international superstar. While she has been a phenomenal success in many Eros International films, we are thrilled to be building a romantic comedy with her and our friends at Temple Hill. We believe this project gives us the opportunity to tap into the spirit, voice, characters and vibrant settings of India and New York in ways that made 'Crazy Rich Asians' feel so authentic and fresh."



Also read | A chat with Deepika Padukone about being a global icon, handling social media, working for causes and more

Without sharing much, Deepika said: "Ka Productions was founded with the aim to develop and produce purposeful content with global appeal. I'm thrilled to be partnering with STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions, who share Ka's ambition and creative vision and look forward to bringing impactful and dynamic cross-cultural stories to the world."

This is not the first time that Deepika will be a part of an international project. The actress had made her English language film debut as the female lead in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, co-starring with Vin Diesel.



Also read | Ananya Panday on why she loves to act and how she found a sister in co-star Deepika Padukone

Meanwhile, in Bollywood, Deepika will be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, Shakun Batra's yet-untitled film, the Hindi remake of The Intern with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and there is also an action film with Hrithik Roshan among other projects.