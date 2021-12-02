Mirzapur actor Brahma Mishra found dead at Mumbai residence

Actor Brahma Mishra, who is well-known for playing the role of Lalit in the Mirzapur series, has passed away. He was found at his residence in Mumbai’s Versova, according to the police.

The actor had reportedly lived alone, and was found dead inside the bathroom with the apartment’s door locked from the inside, according to reports. The police suspect that Brahma had died due to cardiac arrest, and have sent the body for an autopsy.

According to reports, Mishra, 36, had complained of chest pain on November 29, and was sent home by a doctor after receiving medication.

Also read: Late Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s eyes give sight to four youths

Condolences poured in for the actor after news of his demise emerged. Amazon Prime Video, the OTT platform that hosted the Mirzapur series, took to Twitter and wrote, “Brahma Mishra, our Lalit. Thank you for making us laugh, thank you for making us cry. Thank you for always reminding us the loyalty & love a friendship holds. Always in our heart. RIP, brahma mishra (sic).”

Divyenndu, Brahma’s co-actor from the same series, confirmed the news on Instagram and shared a heartfelt message about the actor’s demise. Divyenndu posted a throwback picture of himself with Brahma and captioned it, “RIP Brahma Mishra Our Lalit is no more. Let’s pray for him everyone (sic).”