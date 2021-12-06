Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher reunite for Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai

Sooraj Barjatya, the writer-director known for making family dramas like Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), Hum Saath - Saath Hain (1999), Vivah (2006) and more recently Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), is all set for his next film.

Titled Uunchai, it stars Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani, who were seen exploring the hills of Nepal in October. The film has now brought on board megastar Amitabh Bachchan, with whom Sooraj Barjatya had reportedly last worked about five decades ago in Saudagar (1973).

The film also marks the reunion of Amitabh Bachchan with Anupam Kher and Nafissa Ali. Both took to social media to share the news.

“Happy and Humbled to share the screen space once again with legendary Mr. @SrBachchan for #SoorajBarjatya’s magnum opus #Uunchai. So much to learn from the great cinema icon! "Heroes come and go. But legends are forever". Jai Ho!! #Legend,” wrote Anupam Kher alongside a black and white photo of him with Big B.





Veteran actress Nafisa, who last worked with Big B in the 1998 film Major Saab, also shared a photo featuring her and Amitabh as she expressed her excitement.



“Memories of Major Saab and the present for Uunchai,” she captioned the picture where both can be seen smiling for the camera.



In another post, she shared some insights about the film, which is currently being shot at Mehboob Studio.





"Mumbai -At Mehboob Studio - 24 years later after ‘Major Saabh’ feels great working together again. The set is constructed at Mehboob Studios in Bandra Mumbai. This also marks Sooraj and Amitabh's reunion after a span of 48 years. The duo last worked together in the 1973 film ‘Saudagar.’ Amazing energy with so many genius actors on set. Sooraj is a wonderful and sensitive director. I am so excited being a part of this film ‘Uunchai’ (sic), she shared on Instagram.



Uunchai, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, also stars Neena Gupta.