Sai Dhanshika, Srushti Dange to star in emotional thriller

Actors Sai Dhanshika, Srushti Dange, Manisha Jasnani, and Chandralekha are teaming up for a film that was launched on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Giridharan, a US-based telefilm director, is making his feature film debut with this yet-to-be-titled film. Speaking about the film, Giridharan says, “Usually in Tamil cinema, if there’s a film with four female leads, it’s mostly a travel-centric film or a horror thriller. This film will be quite different with unique characterisations for all four leads. It is an emotional thriller with a relevant message.”

SS Prabhu, who is also one of the producers, will be seen in a prominent role along with John Vijay. Karthik Raja is scoring music for the film. Giridharan says that he’s “extremely grateful” that the composer agreed to be a part of the project. “I’ve always wanted to work with Karthik Raja but was hesitant to approach him. Thankfully, he loved the story and immediately came on board. The background score plays an important tpart of this film, and I’m confident that he will deliver a brilliant score.”

The team is planning to shoot in Pondicherry, Chennai, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal. Produced by Shankar Pictures, the film will go on floors by early 2022.