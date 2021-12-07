A Ranjith Cinema, with Asif Ali and Namitha Pramod, starts rolling

Asif Ali and Namitha Pramod are the main leads in debutant Nishant Sattu’s feature, titled A Ranjith Cinema. Production for the same has begun in Thiruvananthapuram. The film is a romantic thriller set against a family backdrop.

The other cast members are Renji Panicker, Saiju Kurup, Anson Paul, Shyama Prasad, Kalabhavan Navas, Sunil Sukhada, Balachandran Chullikkad, Santosh George Kulangara, Jewel Mary, Hannah Regi Koshy and Sabitha Anand.

Nishad Peechi is producing A Ranjith Cinema in collaboration with Babu Joseph Ambat of Luminous Film Factory. Sunoj Velayudhan is the cinematographer, and Dilip Dennis is the editor. Midhun Asokan composes the music to lyrics by Rafeeq Ahmed and Ajeesh Dasan.

Nishant Sattu is a protege of director Shafi and has also worked as an associate director with directors Santosh Sivan and Amal Neerad. Last seen in Ellaam Sheriyaakum, Asif Ali has RJ Mathukutty’s Kunjeldo coming up soon.