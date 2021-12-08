Vijayakant onboard Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan

We had previously reported that director Vijay Milton is teaming up with Vijay Antony for a film titled Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan. It's now known that veteran actor and politician Vijayakant will be a part of the project. The film will mark the actor's return to acting after 2015's Sagaptham which marked the debut of his son Shanmuga Pandian.

A source close to the unit of Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan confirmed the development and stated that when the makers approached the actor, he agreed to it instantly. An official announcement is expected soon from the team. Interestingly, the film also stars Sarath Kumar with whom Vijayakant had previously collaborated in films like Captain Prabhakaran (1991), Pulan Visaranai (1990), Sandhana Kaatru (1990), Pudhu Padagan (1990), and Thai Mozhi (1992).

Said to be a sequel to Vijay Antony's 2014 film Salim, Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan stars Megha Akash as the female lead. Kannada actors Dhananjaya and Pruthvi Ambar are also making their Tamil debut with Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan. Others in the cast include Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, Thalaivaasal Vijay, Surender Thakur, and Praniti.

Besides scripting and directing, Vijay Milton is also cranking the camera for the film. Vijay Antony is composing the songs, and Achu Rajamani is handling the background score. Leo John Paul is in charge of the edits.

The film is produced by Kamal Bohra, Lalitha Dhananjayan, Pradeep B, Pankaj Bohra, and S Vikram Kumar of Infiniti Film Ventures.