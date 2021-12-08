Yogi Babu's next, a fantasy drama

Actor Yogi Babu's next film as the lead will be a fantasy drama. The untitled film will be directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rejishh Midhila. Known for helming Vaarikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam, the new film will mark the director's Tamil debut. Apart from directing it, Rejishh will also be bankrolling the film which went on floors yesterday.

The film stars Ramesh Thilak in a prominent role along with Urvashi, Karunakaran, George Mariyan, and Hareesh Peradi. The makers are planning on completing the film in a single schedule and will be shot in Chennai, Rajasthan, and many cities across the country.

Also co-produced by Lijo James, the film's cinematography is handled by Karthik S Nair. Bharath Shanker, who composed music for Yogi Babu's Mandela, is in charge of music for this project.

Meanwhile, Yogi Babu has films like Beast, Veerame Vaagai Soodum, Panni Kutty, Kadaisi Vivasayi, and Valimai in various stages of development.