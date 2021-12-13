Pramod-starrer 'Alankaar Vidhyarthi' is a full-fledged rom-com

Actor Pramod, who has completed shooting for English Manja, took no time to sign in for his next project, Alankaar Vidhyarthi. Keshav, who has previously assisted Director Suni, is making his debut with the film. The makers came up with an intriguing poster in a PUC marks card format, which garnered a good attention. The film was officially launched on December 10.

Pramod, who received good appreciation for his role in Rathnan Prapancha, is happy to be part of the project. “This will be my first full-fledged rom-com subject - a dialogue-heavy film. I lost around five kgs in 20 days to play a college student,” says Pramod.

“It is about a backbencher, who is in love with the topper of the class. He toils to get admission to an engineering college just to be with his loved one, who is also studying there. What happens once he gets the seat is what the rom-com is about. The director has brought in an element of suspense in the second half,” he explains.

Archana Kottige, the heroine of Dear Sathya, is playing the female lead. The film also has Rajinikanth, Achyuth Kumar, and Sudha Belawadi in prominent roles.

Alankaar Vidhyarthi is jointly produced by Rohith Prasanna, Yogesh Sri Ram, and Madhu Aradhya. Pramod is also part of the Premier Padmini sequel.