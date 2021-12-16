Actress Rasika Dugal to essay a volleyball coach in 'Spike'

Actor Rasika Dugal will essay a volleyball coach in Nishtha Shailajan and Dhaval Shah’s upcoming series. Tentatively titled Spike, the series is Rasika’s first in the sports drama genre. The actor has trained in volleyball for three months in Mumbai as part of her prep. Rasika completed her training and wrapped the first schedule of Spike in Himachal Pradesh. “I love the thrill and adventure of sports dramas,” the actor shares.

“Spike came with the opportunity for me to learn something new and I jumped at it. I thoroughly enjoyed the three months of volleyball training that I did as part of my prep. I’m excited about essaying the role of a volleyball coach. The life of a sportsperson is about tremendous discipline and rigour. I have so much respect for that and was thrilled to get an opportunity to explore that.” Rasika will return to Himachal Pradesh for the next schedule in January 2022. Her upcoming projects include Delhi Crime Season 2 and Lord Curzon Ki Haveli.