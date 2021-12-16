Cheran to star in Tamilkkudimagan

Actor-turned-director Cheran is set to headline an upcoming film titled Tamilkkudimagan.

The film will also star Lal, Dhruvva, Priyajoe, Deepshikha, Vela Ramamoorthy, and Arul Dass in supporting roles. The shooting of the film began yesterday following a formal poojai ceremony. The event was attended by Vetri Maaran, Mari Selvaraj, Suresh Kamatchi, Chimbu Deven, and Ameer.

Directed by Esakki Karvannan, the Tamilkkudimagan will be bankrolled by Lakshmi Creations. Rajesh Yadav will be serving as the director of photography, while Sam CS will score music for the film. Further details, including the genre, are currently under wraps.

Cheran, meanwhile, will be soon seen in a family drama titled Anandham Vilayadum Veedu, starring Gautham Karthik in the lead role.