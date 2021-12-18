Ranveer Singh's 83 takes the NFT highway, to drop collection on December 23

The makers of the Ranveer Singh-starrer World Cup cricket drama 83 have boarded the NFT train.

The makers of the Ranveer Singh-starrer World Cup cricket drama 83 have boarded the NFT train. They are all set to drop the film's official digital collectibles (NFTs) on December 23.

Minted on the Polygon blockchain ($MATIC), the 83 collectibles will include autographed physical cricket memorabilia, video scenes, animated digital avatars, and unseen posters and images.

Talking about exploring the NFT route, the film's director, Kabir Khan said: "We are delighted to venture into this exciting arena of digital possibilities to provide Bollywood and cricket fans the opportunity to benefit from the movie's box-office success in a manner never done before."

He added, "83 is a moment in Indian history that everyone relates to, which makes this a unique opportunity for collectors, and we are excited to see the response."

The film's producers have partnered with NFT Labs, Inc. and Social Swag, an influencer-led fan engagement platform, for the exclusive release of the movie's NFTs.