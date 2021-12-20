Divyansha Kaushik joins Sundeep Kishan's Michael

Divyansha Kaushik is the newest addition to the cast of Sundeep Kishan's Michael, directed by Ranjith Jeyakodi. The film has Vijay Sethupathi playing an extended cameo and director Gautham Menon as the antagonist.

Divyansha made her acting debut with Majili and is currently awaiting the release of her Tamil film Takkar, alongside Siddharth.

She is said to have bagged the role after clearing an audition and look test and her character reportedly has a lot of importance in the story. The young actor is currently taking language classes in Tamil and Telugu for her role.

Touted to be an intense action entertainer with a lot of emotions, Michael is bankrolled by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas in association with Karan C Productions.