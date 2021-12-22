South Indian film industry makes some of the best films: actor Kashmira

Despite having no film background, actor Kashmira has made a mark in three film industries - Telugu, Marathi, Hindi, and Tamil. With Rider, she is now foraying into Sandalwood. “South Indian film industries make some of the best films, and I am happy to be part of a new film industry,” says Kashmira. “I received a warm and respectful treatment during all of the shoots in the Kannada industry. I think with that kind of comfort, they can do a better job,” Kashmira tells us ahead of the film’s release on December 24.

Rider, a romantic entertainer, directed by Vijay Kumar Konda, has Kashmira paired opposite Nikhil Kumaraswamy. “It is one of the many projects in the country that went on and off due to Covid. So, it became difficult to maintain the same look for two-and-a-half years. Otherwise, it was all a smooth journey because of the team. For me, to work on a project backed by Lahari Films and Shivanandi Entertainments was a big deal. Nikhil, my co-star, was a gentleman. Above all, director Vijay Kumar Konda had a good story consisting of love and action. Arjun Janya holds the film with some good music, and DOP Shreesha Kuduvalli has shot some good frames,” says Kashmira.

The actor plays the character, Sowmya, who is based out of the United States. She comes to India on a mission, and she does not give up her goal against all odds. “The director has given equal importance to the hero and the heroine. I have some intense scenes and a lot of scopes to perform,” says this model-turned-actor, who says a particular rain sequence in the film is her favourite scene from the film, which was also challenging for her as an actor.

Rider also helped Kashmira know a lot about Bengaluru, and according to her, the city is more like Pune. “I liked Bengaluru for the weather but hated the traffic,” says Kashmira, who had a lot of travelling to do for Rider including a visit to Leh-Ladak.

For any actor, who is making her foray into a new industry, especially in the south, there is a hesitation about the audience’s reception. To which Kashmira says, “In my opinion, it is not about north and south. It is about passion for cinema. That is what comes to me first. I come from a theatre background, where I learned the language is auxiliary. Language is always something we can work on. And I love working in regional languages. Wherever I go, I try to pick up the land’s language,” she signs off.