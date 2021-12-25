Dhanush turns Vaathi/Sir for his Tamil-Telugu bilingual by Venky Atluri

It was announced yesterday that Dhanush will be making his Telugu debut under the direction of Rang De maker Venky Atluri, instead of the already announced Sekhar Kammula project. The title of the full-fledged Tamil-Telugu bilingual has been announced by the makers as Sir (in Telugu) and Vaathi (in Tamil).

Vaathi/Sir stars Samyuktha Menon as the female lead and Sai Kumar and Tanikella Bharani in important roles. Samyuktha, who has been majorly a part of Malayalam films, has done Kalai and July Kaatril in Tamil and she will be making her Telugu debut with Bheemla Nayak.

Interestingly, Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master had Vaathi as the working title and it was changed to Master later.

Vaathi/Sir is bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments headed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Ms. Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas. The project has music by GV Prakash and cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan.

The film is expected to star Dhanush as a college professor for the first time. The actor's Hindi film Atrangi Re will be premiering on Disney+Hotstar tomorrow. Apart from that, he has his Hollywood debut The Grey Man, Maaran,Thiruchitrambalam and Naane Varuven in various stages of production.

Vaathi/Sir is expected to go on floors soon.