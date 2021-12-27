Vijay Milton's Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan will see Megha Akash play the lead opposite Vijay Antony    

Megha Akash will play the lead role opposite Vijay Antony in director Vijay Milton's upcoming film Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan. Makers have claimed that this action-thriller will be a sequel to Vijay Antony's 2014 film Salim.

Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan is extensively shot in Daman-Diu and is expected to hit the screens in mid-2022. The film will also see Sarath Kumar play an important character in film. Dhananjaya and Pruthvi Ambar, who have made a mark in the Kannada film industry will make their debut in Tamil cinema with this film. The star cast also includes Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, Thalaivaasal Vijay, Surender Thakur and Praniti.

Vijay Milton will also work as the cinematographer on this film while Vijay Antony will compose songs. The background score will be directed by Achu Rajamani.

Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan is produced by Kamal Bohra, Lalitha Dhananjayan, Pradeep B, Pankaj Bohra, and S. Vikram Kumar of Infiniti Film Ventures.

(with inputs from IANS)