Artist and filmmaker Indrajit Nattoji is all set to direct Aafat-e-Ishq an original film for ZEE5. Nattoji tells us that this film is an official remake of the multiple-award-winning Hungarian film, Liza, The Fox-Fairy. Starring Neha Sharma, Amit Sial, Namit Das, Deepak Dobriyal and Ila Arun, the film is a dark dramedy set in a small town in the Indian heartland.

Indrajit heaps praise for his actor Neha Sharma and the stellar ensemble cast saying, "We shot in extremely challenging times, at the height of the pandemic. However, the filming was possible because my cast, who believed in the film and was completely dedicated. Neha Sharma was a revelation. She is very different from her social media persona. Lallo, the protagonist of Aafat-e-Ishq, is diametrically opposite to what Neha is in real life. We did extensive workshops and worked a lot on Neha’s Hindi diction for a local dialect, character quirks, and costume for her transformation to Lallo. Neha is a dedicated and intelligent actor and was completely into the character of Lallo, once the camera started rolling".

A still from the shooting of Aafat-e-Ishq

He further adds, "Deepak Dobriyal, Amit Sial, and Namit Das are veteran actors who were my first and only choice for the characters of Vikram, Prem Gunjan, and Atmaram respectively. When all of them came together, the set was one big happy family with constant laughter, fulfilling conversations, and incredible performances. Ila Arunji was nothing but a force of nature. Even at her age and at the time of a pandemic, she brought into the set a certain fearless and inspiring energy".

Aafat-e-ishq is a dark dramedy set in the small-town Indian heartland. It is the story of a young woman’s quest for true love where she finds herself to be the prime suspect of a series of deaths, while an ancient curse looms large. The story has supernatural elements with a whodunnit twist. "With a challenging script, a relentless quest for the right location, and a twist of a looming pandemic thrown in, it was quite a journey. I hope the film catches the audience’s imagination and succeeds in entertaining them," adds Nattoji.

A still from the shooting of Aafat-e-Ishq

Indrajit is also consulting as a filmmaker to the Centre for Indian Music Experience, Bangalore, where he is conceptualising and producing three large scale film installations for India’s first Museum of Indian Music. As an artist, he has recently created a hand-painted music video for Kavita Seth’s Rangi Saari and also has exhibited his paintings in art galleries in Kolkata and Mumbai.