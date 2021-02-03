If there's anybody who's thrilled to bits by the news of the cinema halls allowed to operate at full capacity, it's actor Pulkit Samrat.

The actor recently started shooting for his next film, Suswagatam Khushaamadeed along with Isabelle Kaif.

Also, Pulkit will be seen in another film, Haathi Mere Saathi along with Rana Daggubatti, which will have a theatrical release around Holi this year. The star is also prepping for the third instalment of the hit franchise, Fukrey.

The Central government allowed film theatres and multiplexes to open at full capacity from February 1. Supporting the government's decision, Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat urged everyone to visit the theatres and support actors.

Pulkit Samrat

Many actors of the industry are embracing the government's decision to allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres with open arms, with several of them expressing their excitement on social media platforms. Reacting to the news, the Fukrey actor, Pulkit Samrat shared a video on his Instagram account saying, “Suswagatam Khushaamadeed! Let’s get back to the back to jumping off our seats, gobbling the scattered bits of popcorn, walking off thrilled by the magic of cinema. That's right the centre has allowed for 100% of occupancy in theatres as of today provided we follow the right guidelines. So let's step up and support this cinema and your favourite stars by visiting the theatres. Cheers to the return on movie nights!”