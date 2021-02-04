Oscar and Grammy award-winning Indian music director AR Rahman will compose music for the upcoming war film, Pippa.

“The story of Pippa has a very human connect. It’s about every family, and I instantly related to it. I am looking forward to working with Raja Krishna Menon, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur,” Rahman said.

The war action movie will see Ishaan Khatter in the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The film will be recounting this story and is based on his book, ‘The Burning Chaffees’.

The film is directed by Raja Krishna Menon, who helmed the 2016 release, Airlift.

Menon says it is “an honour to work with AR Rahman on the album of Pippa”.

“I’m very eager to collaborate with the maestro and we hope to create something truly memorable together,” he added.

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli.

“Patriotic and inspiring music has been AR Rahman’s forte since the beginning of his iconic career. We are happy to welcome the maestro onto team Pippa. Collaborating with him has always resulted in spectacular albums and I’m inclined to believe that his music will be the beating heart of our film,” Screwvala said.

Kapur added, “What distinguishes the music of AR Rahman is that it brings so much depth and feeling to the narrative, that it always elevates the characters and the storytelling. We are truly thrilled to have on board the best musical talent one could ask for, and to be able to collaborate with him again on what we hope will be another iconic album.”

The film is slated to release in theatres in late 2021.

Rahman has collaborated earlier with Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur on Swades, Rang De Basanti, Jodhaa Akbar, and Delhi-6.

Meanwhile, Gautam Menon also announced that he will be having AR Rahman as the music director for his upcoming film starring actor Silambarasan TR. The director and veteran music composer have earlier worked together for Vinnai Thaandi Vruvaya and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamayada.