The nominations for the 78th Golden Globes awards were announced on Wednesday.

Television series, as well as films produced by Netflix, were among the ones with the highest nominations, with the movie Mank directed by David Fincher receiving six nominations, and Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 following with five nods.

In the TV series category, The Crown led with six nominations, followed by last year's comedy-drama Schitt's Creek with five nods.

Female directors also created history this year, with three of their movies being nominated for the awards under the Best Director category: Regina King’s One Night in Miami, Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman, and Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland.

Till now, only five women have been shortlisted for the nominations in the Golden Globes’ 78-year history.

Late actor Chadwick Boseman (43), who is known for his titular character in Black Panther, received a posthumous nomination for his role in the Netflix movie Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Best Picture in Drama category

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Picture under Musical/Comedy category

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Actress in a Motion Picture under Drama category

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Motion Picture under Drama category

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Actress in a Motion Picture under Musical/Comedy category

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Actor in a Motion Picture under Musical/Comedy category

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray , On The Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami

Best Director for a Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Animated Picture

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Foreign Language Picture

Another Round, Denmark

La Llorona, France and Guatemala

The Life Ahead, Italy

Minari, US

Two of Us, USA and France

Best Score for a Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson, Tenet

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor, Mank

Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor, Soul

Best Song for a Motion Picture

Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night in Miami

Tigress & Tweed, The United States vs. Billie Holliday

Best Drama Series

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Musical/Comedy Series

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Television Motion Picture

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Actress in a Television Motion Picture

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Best Actor in a Television Motion Picture

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Television Actress in Drama Series

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Television Actor in Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Television Actress in Musical/Comedy Series

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best Television Actor in Musical/Comedy Series

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Supporting Actress in the Television category

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best Supporting Actor in the Television category

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing