Golden Globes Awards 2021: Here's the complete list of nominations
The nominations for the 78th Golden Globes awards were announced on Wednesday.
Television series, as well as films produced by Netflix, were among the ones with the highest nominations, with the movie Mank directed by David Fincher receiving six nominations, and Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 following with five nods.
In the TV series category, The Crown led with six nominations, followed by last year's comedy-drama Schitt's Creek with five nods.
Female directors also created history this year, with three of their movies being nominated for the awards under the Best Director category: Regina King’s One Night in Miami, Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman, and Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland.
Till now, only five women have been shortlisted for the nominations in the Golden Globes’ 78-year history.
Late actor Chadwick Boseman (43), who is known for his titular character in Black Panther, received a posthumous nomination for his role in the Netflix movie Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
Best Picture in Drama category
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Picture under Musical/Comedy category
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Actress in a Motion Picture under Drama category
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor in a Motion Picture under Drama category
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Actress in a Motion Picture under Musical/Comedy category
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Best Actor in a Motion Picture under Musical/Comedy category
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray , On The Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami
Best Director for a Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Animated Picture
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Foreign Language Picture
Another Round, Denmark
La Llorona, France and Guatemala
The Life Ahead, Italy
Minari, US
Two of Us, USA and France
Best Score for a Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor, Mank
Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor, Soul
Best Song for a Motion Picture
Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah
Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead
Speak Now, One Night in Miami
Tigress & Tweed, The United States vs. Billie Holliday
Best Drama Series
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Musical/Comedy Series
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Television Motion Picture
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Actress in a Television Motion Picture
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Best Actor in a Television Motion Picture
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best Television Actress in Drama Series
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Television Actor in Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best Television Actress in Musical/Comedy Series
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Best Television Actor in Musical/Comedy Series
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Supporting Actress in the Television category
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Best Supporting Actor in the Television category
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing