Actor Milla Jovovich says she experimented with a lot of different weapons before fixing dual blades as her weapon of choice for her role in the new action-adventure film, Monster Hunter.

"The dual blades just made sense to me for a few reasons. The number one was that I found that they are the ones that I love to play the game with," Jovovich said.

"I experimented with loads of different weapons when I was playing and kept on dying. When I would battle the creatures, there were just certain things about different weapons that I couldn't sort of click with," she added.

The film is based on the popular role-playing video game series with the same name and is directed by Milla's husband, British filmmaker Paul WS Anderson, who has already directed four films with her as an actor in it, including the Resident Evil franchise and the 2011 version of The Three Musketeers.

The fantasy action film Monster Hunter tells the story of Lt. Artemis and her soldiers, who get transported accidentally to a different world filled with formidable aliens. The story shows how the group survives there with the help of an enigmatic hunter.

The film, produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, was released in India on February 5 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages besides the original English version.