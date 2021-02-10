The latest poster of Vikas Bahl's action thriller Ganapath reveals Kriti Sanon as the leading lady in an electrifying, new avatar. Starring Tiger Shroff in the lead, this film by Bahl is touted as a genre-defying, dystopian, massive, action thriller.

The makers of Ganapath are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that their big-budget, action blockbuster is the most eagerly awaited film of 2022. Recently, they announced the film with a viral motion poster that heralded Tiger Shroff as the action star with a global appeal. And now, after teasing audiences with suspense over many months, they have announced Kriti Sanon as the leading lady opposite Tiger.

Kriti Sanon's look in Ganapath

The news was announced with a poster launch that shows Kriti in a never seen before sensational action avatar. This will be the second film that Kriti and Tiger will be doing together after their debut film, Heropanti.

"I’m thrilled to be working with Tiger again after about seven years and also to be directed by Vikas in a space that is so new to me. I’ve been wanting to explore the action genre for a while now and I’m super excited to do so on such a massive scale with Pooja Entertainment. Jackky Bhagnani is a very passionate producer and I’m glad to be starting my journey with them with such a cool character," shares Kriti.

Kriti Sanon

“Kriti not only has a riveting screen presence but she also has the persona of a superstar. She is worth starring opposite Tiger and I am confident she will make a perfect action heroine. I am extremely excited and looking forward to working with the two wonderful artistes,” tells Vikas, the director of the film.

The film will go on the floors soon and pre-production work has already begun.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani, Ganapath is all set to release in 2022.