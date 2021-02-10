Filmmaker Shieladitya Moulik seems to be on a short filmmaking spree. After Bharam and Swad Anusar, the director, who shot to fame in Tollywood with feature film Sweater, is back shooting yet another short called The Inside Job.

The film, produced by Aritra Das, Sarbani Mukherjee and Dibyendu Pal, is all set for web release on OTT platform Biiggbang Amusement. The riveting 30-minute short film is a gripping suspense thriller starring Shhaheb Chatterjee, Priyanka Bhattacharya and Sreelekha Mitra.

Director Shieladitya Moulik with Aritra Das



The film has an engrossing plot based on a cybercrime. The music has been composed by Soumya Rit and will see Sreelekha Mitra and Shaheb Chatterjee working together after a long time. "I'm working on a film like this for the first time, and it will be a whole new experience for me. The film has action, mind games and many ups and downs. The audience has seen me as a romantic film director, and hence it will be a challenge for me too to present something different," tells Shieladitya.

Sreelekha Mitra



Producer Aritra Das of Assorted Motion Pictures says, "After the pandemic

situation we have started the project suddenly, and special thanks to our creative producer Ram Kamal Mukherjee for designing the whole project so gracefully. As a Bengali, I am thrilled to be associated with this film".

Shaheb Chatterjee



The film will be shot in various prime and iconic locations of Kolkata. The story, screenplay and dialogue have been written by Jit Majumdar and the cinematography of the mystery drama is done by the Souvik Basu.

Priyanka Bhattacharya

Moulik's second short, Swad Anusar, starring Swastika Mukherjee in the lead is also ready for release and the poster of the same has created quite a star. His second Bengali feature film, Hridpindo starring Arpita Chatterjee and Shaheb Chatterjee was supposed to release last year in April. But following the coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown, the film is still awaiting release.