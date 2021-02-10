A sweet and innocent story of an upper-middle-class family, director Arjunn Dutta's third film Shrimati starring Swastika Mukherjee in the lead had just had its poster release, which too reflects the same fun vibe.

A simple, fun-loving, a bit disorganised and madly in love with her husband, Shrimati or Sri is a housewife who falls prey to the society's glitz and glamour and in the bargain loses her own identity.

Swastika Mukherjee in Shrimati



In today's world with its materialistic trappings and where the outer appearance means everything, Sri also seems to suffer from the same dilemma, whether to go for the outward appearance or keep one's personality and identity intact. She becomes obsessed and in the process almost loses her mind and identity before realising that one should never forget the soul that dwells within.

Poster of Arjunn Dutta's Shrimati



Swastika has played the character of Sri with full zest and Soham Chakraborty fits in amazingly well as Sri's husband Anindya.

Sri's family also comprises her son Kuttush, mother-in-law Pratima, sister-in-law Brishti and maid Kajol.

Dutta's first two films Abyakto and Guldasta have also been much appreciated by the audience at large and both the films revolve around relationship tales.