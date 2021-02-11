Known as Mini in Sony TV's show Patiala Babes, actor Ashnoor Kaur will be seen playing the lead role in web series Pari on WOW originals, Written by Vivek Khatri, the show has actors Delnaaz Irani and Jatin Lalwani playing her parents while Arushi Handa will also be seen playing a parallel lead.

Ashnoor Kaur during the shooting of Pari

On talking about the show Ashnoor shares, "I had an amazing experience working with my co-actors. Delnaaz and Jiten were really sweet. The vibe on the set was so good. Pari is a very inspirational character, much similar to my character in Patiala Babes. She is a girl who wants to pursue her goals on her own terms. She isn't preachy but sets an example for others to follow. It is my debut series and this is actually a performance-oriented character".

Poster of the web series Pari

Delnaaz feels delighted to be playing Ashnoor's mother. "I have been wanting to do OTT for a very long time and when I heard the story and the character I was invested in the same since I have been really wanting to play a conventional mother onscreen. It is a story of a small-town girl coming to Mumbai to fulfil her dreams and obviously, parents are worried. My character is a typical small-town, protective mother," shares Delnaaz.

Jiten too shares a little about his roles, "My role is of a father who is a banker. He is a nice loving father sharing a beautiful relationship with his daughter".