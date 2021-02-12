In these fleeting times, it’s rare to find true love and even rarer to keep it alive. But actors Ankush and Oindrila are that rare couple, who, no matter how glamorous, demanding and taking their jobs are, have managed to keep their love steady as a rock.

The couple tells us that it’s friendship rather than romance that has held them together for over a decade now. Now, they will be seen together on screen for the first time in Raja Chanda’s Valentine‘s Day release, Magic. Also, for Oindrila, a very popular television actor, this is her debut film. Ahead of Magic’s release on February 12, we had a chat with the cool and bubbly couple about the film, love and more. Excerpts:

Still from the film Magic

How was it working with each other for the first time?

Ankush Hazra: It was amazing, and it’s always a pleasure to work with good actors. As an actor, I wanted to work with Oindrila for the longest time since she is one of the best actors that we have in the television industry. She too had been waiting for the right film to debut in Tollywood and had refused many lucrative television offers for four years to get the right film. Finally, Magic happened.

Oindrila Sen: It’s great to work with somebody whom you know so closely for so many years. But we never really behaved like a romantic couple on sets. In fact, I was anxious that he would overpower me as an actor (laughs). Since in real life, we are not at all romantic, we compensated that on-screen. On a serious note, we tried to complement each other and did a lot of homework together by doing workshops with actor Sudiptaa Chakraborty and reading the script thoroughly.

Still from the film Magic

So, you are not at all romantic with each other?

OS: No way, in fact, we are always having silly fights. In fact, he has never gifted me anything on Valentine’s Day. But yes, he is a very silently caring person, just like my father. He quietly makes a mental note of anything that I like and brings it the very next day, hiding it somewhere for me to discover.

Any memorable surprise?

OS: Yeah, once Ankush along with his father came with a huge, lifesize teddy bear at my home. I was thrilled to bits and ran into my room hugging it, without even asking them to step in (laughs). Also, we both are gadget freaks and once he surprised me with a very stylish cell phone model.

Still from the film Magic

Tell us a little about your roles in the film Magic?

AH: I play Indrajit, a magician, whose parents were magicians too. He is deeply devoted to his parents and magic as an art form. He works at a fashion house, where he meets his love, Kriti, who is his supervisor. But there’s a darker side to him and a deep mystery around his personal life and the way he behaves at times. It’s an intriguing and gripping psychological thriller built around a relationship tale.

Still from the film Magic

OS: I play a senior fashion designer and since he is my junior I really take an upper hand on him. I am dominating by nature but just as Ankush’s character has shades, Kriti too has a dark past, and how Indrajit helps her to come to terms with the same is also a part of the main story.

How is Ankush as a co-actor?

OS: He is not insecure at all and very easy to work with. He discusses scenes, reads scripts and gives his hundred per cent. Also, he kept a close watch on the monitor after each shot to ensure I didn’t bring in the melodrama of television to a film. That was a great help.

It’s your debut movie and that too with your real-life love, how does it feel? OS:

I have very mixed feelings. I am very tensed about how the audience would react to our on-screen pairing. Now, I realise why Ankush gets nervous before film releases. It’s giving me jitters.

Ankush and Oindrila

You have completed 10 years of togetherness, what has that taught you?

AH: We have learnt to go with the flow and realised that glue of attraction is very important and if that’s there then even if you have fights, you will solve the same and stick together because at the end of the day it’s the attraction that binds you together, working across differences.

OS: I cannot imagine a life without him. With whom will I share all my feelings, thoughts and all the gossip? (laughs). I am very short-tempered and straightforward but he is a nonreactive person, which at times irritates me (laughs).

AH: She is a very positive, courageous and straightforward person, who has always held her head high.

What’s the most important ingredient in a relationship?

AH: Only love, trust and loyalty can come and go but love is non-negotiable.

OS: Yes, love and loyalty.

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

@sharmidas