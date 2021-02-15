It's the moment that fans have been waiting for! HBO Max has shared the first trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League. And, from the look of the 2.26-minute trailer, this version is going to be very different.

From action sequences to upgrades in costumes, the visuals are simply out of this world, while the action is expected to take 2017's mostly forgotten theatrical cut to another level.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes.

“They said the age of heroes would never come again.” Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrives on @HBOMax March 18th. #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/ZY1rYEcu5M — Zack Snyder's Justice League (@snydercut) February 14, 2021

However, that is not all. This version of JL has another unexpected cameo! And no, we're are unwrapping that present for you.

The movie premieres on HBO Max on March 18.