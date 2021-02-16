Actor Rajkummar Rao shared the poster of his upcoming film Roohi today and it invariably reminds of the 2018 film Stree starring Shraddha Kapoor.

The reminder is quite natural as Roohi comes from the makers of Stree and like the Amar Kaushik film, it is also a horror-comedy and stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma, along with Rao. It is directed by Hardik Mehta and has been produced by Dinesh Vijyan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film is set to release on March 11.

The 3-minute trailer, dropped today, shows Jahnvi being possessed by a witch, kidnapped by the two other leading stars of the film, who are equally smitten by her. While we are all abreast with Varun ‘Choocha’ Sharma’s excellent screen presence and comic timing, Rao’s rib-tickling body language and gait hits the right spot making the film a roller coaster ride, replete with humour and bit of horror.

Stree, with its clean comedy and a slew of groovy numbers, became a hit. Roohi too seems to be there to satiate the cravings for similar content among the audiences.