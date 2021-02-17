Actor Kristen Wiig may have revealed the names of her twins by introducing them in the credits of her latest film, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

So far, Wiig and her husband, actor Avi Rothman, had kept information about their family private. Now, following the introduction of her children in the credits, fans have begun their speculation game.

In the ‘special thanks’ credits of the film, Wiig thanks husband Rothman, and along with his name, the names Luna and Shiloh appear, according to media reports.

In what was seen as another hint, Wiig's co-writer and producer Annie Mumolo thanks her kids in the following lines of the credits. This was enough for fans to begin guessing that those were the names of her twins, who were introduced as part of the family in 2020 by the couple through surrogacy.

Kristen had revealed minimal details about her motherhood a month after making the announcement in June last year.