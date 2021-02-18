Actor Ayush Shrivastava best known for Kalank, Abhay 2, 13 Mussorie, Ishq Subhanallah is currently seen in Zee5 and Alt Balaji's LSD - Love, Scandal & Doctors playing a pivotal role. The show also stars Rahul Dev, Puneet Pathak, Siddharth Menon, Shruthy Menon, Tanaya Sachdeva and Srishti Rindani. Helmed by Saqib Pandor, it is streaming since February 5 and since then Atush is being heaped with praises.

Ayush Shrivastava

"I'm playing Dr Kabir, one of the interns who comes to KMRC medical institute, and in the race for the best intern, five of us get into a scandal. Kabir is a guy who belongs to a well-to-do business family but he comes out of his comfort zone to become a doctor. He is someone who gets scared very easily, he is an underdog but the latter half of the series sees the character evolving and standing his ground even when things are not in his favour. Even after being bullied Kabir doesn't get manipulated," tells Ayush about his role.

Poster of LSD

On talking about taking up the character he further shares, "I wanted to do this character because I haven't played such a role ever. This guy is very innocent, pure and also a homosexual, so what all he goes through in his life because of his choices and how he deals with his family especially father reflects reality. So, as an artiste, I just wanted to live that out. I learnt not to give up easily, accept yourself your identity".

Ayush Shrivastava

On working with Rahul Dev he says, "Working with Rahul was so good, he used to treat us like friends and comfort us. We used to do a lot of rehearsals before the take which made things easy".

Ayush will also be seen in Hindi feature film Amar Colony which was shot in Shimla. It's a very unique story directed by Siddharth Chauhan.