Bollywood production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) has unveiled an impressive line-up of theatrical releases in 2021. As many as five films are scheduled to release over the course of the year, in theatres.

The first release is likely to be Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, set to hit the theatres on March 19. The Dibakar Banerjee directorial starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra was scheduled for release last year, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bunty Aur Babli 2, a sequel to the studio's 2005 blockbuster, is scheduled for release on April 23. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari with Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. It is directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma.

Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor will hit the big screen on June 25. The ambitious action drama is reportedly set in the 1800s.

Meanwhile, the Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar is expected to be on the screens on August 27. The film casts Shalini Pandey, who is making her debut in the Hindi film industry with this movie, and will be acting alongside Ranveer. The film will be directed by debutant filmmaker Divyang Thakkar and also features Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Furthermore, YRF has kept aside good news for Akshay Kumar fans on Diwali. The superstar's upcoming historical drama Prithviraj has been scheduled for a release on November 5. The film marks the debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar and is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.