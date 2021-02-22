Director Jeethu Joseph, who directed the Malayalam movie Drishyam 2, has teamed up with Telugu superstar Venkatesh to make the Tollywood remake of the film.



Jeethu Joseph took to Instagram to make the announcement on Sunday. He posted a picture of himself with Venkatesh and captioned it as, "Telugu remake of Drishyam 2. Starting in March."



This will mark the Telugu debut for Jeethu Joseph and he will start shooting for the film in March 2021.



The Malayalam film stars Mohanlal in the lead role and releases on an OTT platform on February 19.

