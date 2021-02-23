It’s a big day for Emraan Hashmi fans. The actor, who will be seen in the gangster-drama Mumbai Saga next month alongside John Abraham, dropped the poster of – Chehra: Face the Game. The mystery thriller starring an ensemble cast that includes superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Annu Kapoor, Siddhant Kapoor, Krystle D’souza and Dhritiman Chatterjee among others, will hit the theatres on April 30.

Hashmi, captioned the poster as, “Chehre se bada ki naqaab nahi hota! Uncover the real chehra, the much-awaited mystery-thriller.” Big B and others also shared the poster with the same caption on the timeline of their social media handles. Ekta Kapoor, the doyen of television, also posted the poster with the caption “Cannot wait till 30th April.” The film was scheduled to release last year but due to pandemic the date had to be pushed to this year.

Directed by Rumy Jafry, the film has been produced by Anand Pandit and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt Ltd.