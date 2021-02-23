John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi’s Mumbai Saga finally has a release date. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the big-ticket film is set to hit the big screen on March 19. The film marks Sanjay Gupta's return to his pet genre, the gangster-drama space, after eight long years.

The film which traces the journey of the 'City of dreams' from Bombay to Mumbai, through its underbelly, punctuated by crucial events between the 1980s and 1990s, soaked in blood, sweat and tears, promises to end the audience's long wait to watch a saga. It stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Agarwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, and Amole Gupte in pivotal roles. Both the lead actors posted the poster of the film on their social media where the silhouette of a ban is seen from behind holding guns in his hands.

Sanjay Gupta, who has written, produced and directed Mumbai Saga, one his most ambitious and cherished films by far, says, "A year ago, when we were pushed into a space of uncertainty following the pandemic, I was certain that I had a story that everyone would love to watch on the big screen. And here we are, ready to rock the cinemas with Mumbai Saga, a story that's unlike any other.”



Talking about the decision to open in cinemas, producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, says, "As filmmakers, it's our duty to serve the audience something worth their time and money. Films, as a medium of entertainment, have traditionally flourished in theatres. It's time we go back to the big-screen experience. And nothing better than a grand-canvas film like Mumbai Saga, with a story that belongs to every citizen of this country. We've decided to unveil this venture where it truly belongs - at a theatre near you."