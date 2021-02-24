Alia in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi

Actor Alia Bhatt took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce the release date of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is scheduled for release on July 30.

“in cinemas 30th July, 2021 Red heart #GangubaiKathiawadi #SanjayLeelaBhansali @prerna982 @jayantilalgada @PenMovies @bhansali_produc, (sic),” Alia wrote as the caption for the film poster.

This is the first time Alia will be acting in one of Bhansali’s movies. The story talks about the life of Gangubai Kothewali, the head of a brothel in Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book ‘Mafia Queens Of Mumbai’.

Besides Alia, the film also features Ajay Devgn and Vikrant Massey.

The film was scheduled for release on September 11 but was delayed due to the COVID-induced lockdown.