The Tamil Nadu government has allowed theatres in the state to open with 100 percent capacity. The state took the decision after actors including Vijay and Silambarasan requested that cinema halls be allowed to function at full capacity, as new movies are slated to release during and after Pongal celebrations. Actor Vijay had personally met the Chief Minister last week to request for relaxation in the existing restrictions.

“The seating capacity of Cinemas/theatres/Multiplexes shall be permitted to increase from existing 0% to 100% by following the Standard Operating Procedure issued already. Further, in order to create awareness among the spectators, the precautionary measures for Covid 19 shall also be screened during the showtime," states the government order issued on Monday.

Vijay’s latest film Master and Silambarasan’s Eeswaran are both expected to release during the Pongal holidays.

