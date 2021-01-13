The release date of Parineeti Chopra’s much-awaited The Girl On The Train finally arrives and will be dropped not in theatres but on Netflix. The film releases on February 26.

The teaser released today gives a sneak peek into the story, and let’s reiterate again that Parineeti looks impressive in the mystery murder. The actor who made a mark in Bollywood with films like Ishaqzaade, Shudh Desi Romance, Golmaal Again and Namaste England breaks her sweet girl-next-door image with this project.

The shooting of the film was completed last year and was scheduled to release in 2020 what with the raging pandemic. The Ribhu Dasgupta film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary.

The film is based on the 2015 psychological thriller novel by British author Paula Hawkins that was adapted for the screen in 2016 by Tate Taylor and featured Emily Blunt, Rebecca Ferguson, Haley Bennett, Justin Theroux, Luke Evans, Allison Janney, Édgar Ramírez, and Lisa Kudrow.

Post The Girl On The Train Parineeti, 32, will be seen in Saina Nehwal's biopic.