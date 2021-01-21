National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has put together a talented cast including names like Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prakash Belawadi, Aahana Kumra, Zarin Shihab and Ayeesha Aimen for his new film, India Lockdown, that he announced towards the end of 2020.

Ahana Kumra

Bhandarkar is looking forward to working with this eclectic cast and if the buzz is to be believed, the filmmaker is also all set to try out a storytelling format that is different from his usual style.

Artwork of India Lockdown

As a filmmaker who is known to take leaves out of reality for his cinema, Bhandarkar has been intrigued by the universal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on people, irrespective of strata and demographics. Through his new movie, he will explore the various facets of this fascinating subject.

Sai Tamhankar

There is considerable excitement for the project as Madhur is known to make realistic cinema. Inspired by true events, the film will be produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and P J Motion pictures and will go on floor next week.