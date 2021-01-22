Though very mediocre in studies, Deep Ghosh always dreamt big and wanted to reach his work to a wide audience. But never did he imagine that he would end up making films. After getting a degree in engineering and working at an MNC for just a couple of days, Deep realised that it was not his cup of tea.

“I was always drawn to the audio-visual medium and was involved in acting and drama,” tells Deep. The budding filmmaker has done eight short films and two documentaries apart from a few adverts since 2016. Among the shorts he made, Eyeliner, Zebra Crossing, Sometime 2=0 and Entho were awarded at various national and international film festivals. And now, his latest short, Aquarium — a poignant tale of an eternal quest for love — is ready for festival circuits. Excerpts from a chat with the debutant director on the same:

How did you come up with the idea?

Since a few years, it’s becoming very common for filmmakers to deliver some message or the other through their films. But I thought I needed to tell a story that’s emotional and deeply passionate without taking positions.

Still from Aquarium

Is love all about fulfilment or emptiness?

I found out that our generation suffers from the fear of emptiness and believes that being full is better than being empty. When we can’t find anything to fill our lives with, we grope for coping mechanisms to fill the void. But we forget that emptiness is a necessary condition to appreciate and value love.

Are you sending Aquarium to festivals?

We are thinking of sending it to a lot of film festivals and the process has already started.

Still from Aquarium

What are the projects you are currently working on?

I am currently making a film on migrant workers named Duburi. Apart from that, I have plans for the webspace too. You will find out soon I’m also making a full-length movie called Chapter Two which will be released in early 2022.

Any actor you want to work with?

I want to work with Anirban Bhattacharya and Jisshu Sengupta. And I would definitely like to make a film with Naseeruddin Shah.

