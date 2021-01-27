The makers of independent film, I Am Roshni, must have expected hiccups before the release of their film but little did they expect that the censor board will deny them certificate. Dealing with the sensitive and controversial topic of incest, I Am Roshni was released on YouTube recently.

Produced by Crescendo Music and Films and directed by Manoj Jayantilal Bhatia, the film stars Ankita Parihar and Yash Rajpara in the lead roles. The film was made in 2017 and after trying everything in the book to get a censor certificate, the makers had no choice but to release it on YouTube and write off any commercial gains.

Suresh Thomas, producer and head of Crescendo Music says that while the theme may shock some viewers, there are absolutely no sleazy scenes in the film. “I Am Roshni is a sensitive film about a brother and a sister, who amid difficult circumstances, find solace in each other’s company.”

Stating further, Suresh Thomas adds that even an OTT release required a certificate from the censors. “While we wanted a theatrical release ideally, after running from pillar to post we were content with an OTT release as well and there were talks in advanced stages with a couple of platforms but they all fell through, as the board was not willing to certify the film. It is on YouTube now and I urge people to watch it and point out any vulgarity at all. A film like this needs to be shown because these things are happening and turning a blind eye won’t help," he adds.

Echoing his sentiments is director Manoj Jayantilal Bhatia, who believes that now that the film is on YouTube, people can see for themselves and judge whether the film deserved to be snubbed.

Link - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=EiSZrT7qnds&t=3279s