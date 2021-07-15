From Zeenat Aman to Jaya Bachchan, these four veteran actors are making a comeback

The last few years have proved that age is now only a number in Bollywood, and even though the change might be slow, it has indeed been fruitful. For instance, late actor Rishi Kapoor found a new lease as an actor with Agneepath (2012), Kapoor & Sons (2016) and Mulk (2018). Amitabh Bachchan continues to mesmerise the audience with roles that one might dare say are at par with the ones that bought him superstardom back in the 80s. Be it Mohabbatein (2000), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001), Baghban (2003), Bunty Aur Babli (2005), Cheeni Kum (2007), Paa (2009), Piku (2015), Pink (2016) or 2019-film Badla, Big B has reinvented himself as only a few can.



Not just the leading man from the 80s but the last few years have given space to actors who couldn't get their due earlier like Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao (Badhaai Ho, 2018), Kamini Kaushal (Kabir Singh), Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa and Sheeba Chaddha among many others. But, the list doesn't end here. Many veteran actors are gearing up for a comeback and here are four of them we can't wait to get mesmerised by:



Zeenat Aman







Zeenat Aman has always captured the nation's imagination with her stunning screen presence. The Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress is all set to be seen in an upcoming murder mystery, Margaon: The Closed File. The film tributes Agatha Christie's genre of work and casts the 69-year-old actress as head of an Anglo-Indian family who is an independent woman, a mother, and an entrepreneur.

The actress was last seen in a cameo in Ashutosh Gowariker's 2019 historical drama, Panipat. Although a minuscule role, she successfully held the audience attention as Humayun's daughter Sakeena Begum and one can only wait for her to take everyone's breath away.



Neetu Kapoor





Veteran actress and late actor Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over five decades now. Last seen in Do Dooni Chaar (2010) and Besharam (2013) alongside Rishi Kapoor, Neetu is set to return with a new film. Titled Jug Jugg Jeeyo, it also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.



Jaya Bachchan







Veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001) and Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), both of which earned her critical appraises. Although the actress did a small cameo in the 2016 film Ki & Ka, where she played herself, we can't wait to see her in a full feature role in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film also features Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.



Dharmendra





Dharmendra, also known as He-Man of Indian cinema, made his Bollywood debut in the 1960s with Arjun Hingorani's Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. In his over 61-year-journey in the industry, he redefined machismo and is also known for his on-screen pairing with his wife Hema Malini in their heydays. Later, he played memorable roles in Johnny Gaddar (2007) and Life in a Metro (2007).



Although the actor was last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se (2018) apart from doing a cameo in Shimla Mirchi (2020), his fans are excited to see his 85-year-old having a blast in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Besides, he also has Apne 2 in the pipeline.



