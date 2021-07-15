Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Dharma Productions' war-drama Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, to premiere on OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video on August 12. Inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC), essayed by Sidharth Malhotra, the film celebrates his valiant spirit while honouring his invaluable sacrifice in the Kargil War of 1999.

Making the announcement, Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share a teaser. "Heroes live on through their stories. We are honoured to bring to you the true story of the Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC). A film which has had a long journey for me and a real life character I am proud to play (sic)," he captioned the teaser.





“Shershaah is the true story of a war hero whose indomitable spirit and bravery brought victory to our nation. His sacrifices are invaluable and his life is an inspiration for generations to come. We are extremely glad to have found a home for what I believe is a true cinematic marvel, in Amazon Prime Video,” said Karan Johar.

“We knew Shershaah would be a special film from the minute the Batra family approached Sidharth Malhotra and us to tell the story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC),” added Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions.

For the uninitiated, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) was an officer of the Indian Army who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest and most prestigious award for his actions during the 1999 Kargil War. He led one of the toughest operations in mountain warfare in Indian history. He was often referred to as ‘'Sher Shah'’ (Lion King) in the intercepted messages of the Pakistan Army and that's how the film got its title.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah also features Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himmanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Ankita Goraya, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles.