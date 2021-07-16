'She was a treat to watch on stage': Industry mourns the demise of Surekha Sikri

Three-time national award-winning actress Surekha Sikri passes away on Friday morning following a cardiac arrest. She was 75 years old.



The veteran actress had suffered a brain stroke for the second time in September 2020 and had been keeping unwell since then. She suffered the first attack in 2018.



The news left the industry in shock with many sharing their memories with the late actress. One among them is Neena Gupta who worked with Surekha in Badhaai Ho.



Sharing a video on Instagram, Neena recalled how she always wanted to be an actress like Surekha Sikri. "When we were students in National School of Drama, she was in the repertory. I would watch her perform, thinking I want to be an actress like her. Then we worked together in Badhaai Ho and there too, I would keep looking at her when she would do her scene," she shared, adding that, "I feel so sad that she is no more, it is very sad."



"Farewell Surekha ji, you will be missed," wrote actor Sushant Singh.



Actor Vijay Varma, who gained popularity as Moeen from the film Gully Boy, called Surekha's demise a loss to cinema. "What a force of nature she was. A true artiste. A big loss to cinema. Heartbroke (sic)," Vijay wrote on his Instagram story.



Stating that she was a treat to watch on stage, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "Very Sad news !!! One of the greatest talent Surekha Sikari ji passed away leaving behind so many great performances in theatre and cinema!! She was a treat to watch on stage.can’t forget some of those memories of her act in theatre.great craft and a graceful person!! RIP. (sic)"

​"Surekha Sikri ji was one of the greatest actors of our time. She was also a dynamic, forward-looking artist who innovated with her craft. Artists never die," wrote filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.



"One of our finest, absolutely brilliant, top of the craft actors gone. Condolences to her family, friends, and admirers. #SurekhaSikri (sic)," wrote actor Danish Hussain.



Actress Divya Dutta, said that she would remember the late veteran star "very fondly".

"RIP #surekha ji. I'll always remember you so very fondly!! Big loss !! Your talent was spectacular!" Divya wrote along with a picture she shared of her posing with Surekha on Twitter.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit called it a "great loss to the industry".

He tweeted: "Sad to know about the demise of veteran theatre , television , film actress & a great human being #SurekhaSikhri ji due to cardiac arrest . It's a great loss to the industry. My heartfelt condolences to her near & dear ones."



A veteran of Hindi theatre, Sikri made her debut with the 1978 political drama film, Kissa Kursi Ka, and went on to play supporting roles in numerous Hindi and Malayalam films, as well as television shows. In recent years, two projects brought her immense accolades - television show Balika Vadhu and film Badhaai Ho. While the former got her two Indian Telly Awards (Best Actress in a Negative Role in 2008 and Best Actress in a Supporting Role in 2011), the latter brought home three awards: the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress, Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress and the Screen Award for Best Supporting Actress.