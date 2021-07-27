Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey to star in the crime thriller Forensic  

Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming suspense crime thriller titled 'Forensic,' directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Mansi Bagla. According to reports, the film explores the advanced science of crime scene investigation that expedites the process of finding a criminal. “I want to tell this science in an entertaining and thrilling way. Vikrant and Radhika are believable actors and together we would want to convey to the audiences that this science is available for everyone to help them if they are the victims of a crime,” Furia shared about the upcoming film.

The first look of Forensic

The film is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam psychological thriller of the same name which received widespread acclaim. The poster features a mix of fingerprints, bloodstains, a magnifying glass, a corpse and a microscope, while a fluorescent imprint of a fingerprint grabs the viewer’s attention.

Vikrant Massey is excited about being a part of the remake

“Mansi and Vishal make a fabulous duo. I have worked with Vishal earlier, and I’m comfortable working with him and with Mansi too, everything fell into place seamlessly. The entire team is brimming with positive energy and I’m really excited. What I like about Mansi is that she is passionate about films, very professional and to the point. I was astonished to see the level of detailing with which my character has been sketched. The producers and the director are very professional, organised and their preparations for the film have impressed me,” Massey says about the film.

Radhika Apte also shared a motion poster of the film on her Instagram page. The actor was last seen in Netflix crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai, whereas Massey just received critical acclaim for his performance in the Vinil Mathew thriller Haseen Dilruba.